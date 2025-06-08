Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,737 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,804,000 after buying an additional 689,398 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 735,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after buying an additional 392,380 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $22.77 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.