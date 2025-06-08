Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $33,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.13.

AMP stock opened at $518.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $485.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.52. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.74 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

