BCS Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock opened at $218.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $222.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.62.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.