Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,559,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,417.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 352,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 338,374 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.