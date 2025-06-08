BCS Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

BCS Wealth Management cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

