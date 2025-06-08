Pillar Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Pillar Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VSS stock opened at $130.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.04.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

