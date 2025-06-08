Flagship Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

VXF opened at $188.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.83. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $146.68 and a 12 month high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

