Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on USB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.5%

USB stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

