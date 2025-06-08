Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2%

MO opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.02. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.83 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.