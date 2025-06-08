Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE TJX opened at $128.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.14. The stock has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.18 and a 52 week high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.