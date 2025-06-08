Barden Capital Management Inc. Purchases 91 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELV. Baird R W downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE ELV opened at $393.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $409.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.45 and a 12 month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.69%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.