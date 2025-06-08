iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,703,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,810 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $475,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.88.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

