Hickory Point Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hickory Point Bank & Trust grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kennondale Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $26.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.