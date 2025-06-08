Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $515,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 27,378.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,542,960,000 after buying an additional 9,776,607 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Tesla by 36,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,497,526,000 after buying an additional 8,637,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Tesla by 4,963.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,356,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $295.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $950.63 billion, a PE ratio of 144.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.56.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,500. This represents a 33.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 870,721 shares of company stock valued at $286,248,728 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.27.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

