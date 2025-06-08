iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Purchased by Compass Planning Associates Inc

Compass Planning Associates Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

IMCG stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $81.68.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

