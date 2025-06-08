Hickory Point Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hickory Point Bank & Trust reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,764 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the period. Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Intel Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

