Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 96,852 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 699,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 96,852 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $33,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 64.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $112,344.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,786.20. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,154 shares of company stock worth $381,539. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $52.36 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus set a $63.00 price objective on Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.68.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

