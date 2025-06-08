Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 730 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,448,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $316,257,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $239,837,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 14,608.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,322,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,606 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,533,972,000 after buying an additional 889,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. This trade represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,819,775.92. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.65.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $140.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

