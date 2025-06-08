NavPoint Financial Inc. Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NavPoint Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.9% of NavPoint Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. NavPoint Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,657 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after purchasing an additional 345,712 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $295.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

