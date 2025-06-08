Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.2% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 94,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 53,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.0%

WFC opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $248.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.97.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.48.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

