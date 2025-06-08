NavPoint Financial Inc. Invests $231,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

NavPoint Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average is $54.01. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $63.70.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

