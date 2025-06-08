Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lessened by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.8% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 111.8% in the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $174.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.88 and its 200 day moving average is $176.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $208.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $1,962,705.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,333.08. This trade represents a 19.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,770 shares of company stock worth $32,036,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

