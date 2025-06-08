SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE) Trading Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

SUNation Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 182,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 501,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

SUNation Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.78.

Get SUNation Energy alerts:

SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($106.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SUNation Energy had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 373.78%. The company had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter.

SUNation Energy Company Profile

SUNation Energy Inc is focused on local and regional solar, storage and energy services companies. Its portfolio of brands provides homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage and grid services. SUNation Energy Inc, formerly known as Pineapple Energy, is based in RONKONKOMA, N.Y.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SUNation Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNation Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.