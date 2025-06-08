Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.76 and traded as high as C$13.69. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$13.66, with a volume of 601 shares trading hands.

Big Banc Split Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.50.

Big Banc Split Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio is 1,975.00%.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

