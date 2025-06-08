Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$72.32 and traded as high as C$73.88. Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$73.83, with a volume of 3,389,126 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$77.00.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.8%

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of C$90.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$72.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 67.00%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.