Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.45 and traded as high as $9.05. Allot Communications shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 322,047 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $353.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Allot Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

