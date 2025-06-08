John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.72 and traded as high as $13.16. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 114,448 shares.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
