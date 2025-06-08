John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.72 and traded as high as $13.16. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 114,448 shares.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDT. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 57,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 222,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

