ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.08. ZTE shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 4,800 shares changing hands.

ZTE Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About ZTE

(Get Free Report)

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.