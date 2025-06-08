Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Should You Buy?

Atlantic International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATLN – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 23,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 44,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $140.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter.

Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

