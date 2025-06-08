Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 121.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.58.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $116.19 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $187.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.95. The stock has a market cap of $188.39 billion, a PE ratio of 117.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

