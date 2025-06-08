Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $409,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $557.08 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $413.52 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.24.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.05.

In related news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,443 shares of company stock worth $12,692,195. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

