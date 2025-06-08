Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $898,000 Stock Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 116,100.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%
IGIB stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $54.10.
About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
