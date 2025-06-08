Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $241,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $256,146,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,111,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,358,000 after purchasing an additional 977,883 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 682.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 763,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,751,000 after purchasing an additional 665,749 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,236,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,972,000 after purchasing an additional 497,043 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $163.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.00 and its 200-day moving average is $153.77. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $167.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

