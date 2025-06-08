Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $2.55 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies makes up about 1.7% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 12,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL stock opened at $378.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $311.41 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

