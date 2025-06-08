EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by PFW Advisors LLC

PFW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EME. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.50.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:EME opened at $490.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $424.01 and a 200-day moving average of $441.49. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.49 and a 52 week high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,229,474.94. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,748. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

