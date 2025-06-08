Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 334 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus lowered their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra Research upped their target price on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

