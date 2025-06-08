City Center Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

City Center Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in eBay by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in eBay by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,358 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in eBay by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 60,574 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in eBay by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,635 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $77,267.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,946.80. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 127,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $8,822,470.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,469.26. This trade represents a 50.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,650 shares of company stock valued at $19,637,729 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY opened at $78.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.