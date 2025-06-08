City Center Advisors LLC Purchases 202 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

City Center Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,708,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,232 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,630,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,817,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,680 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

General Mills Stock Up 0.4%

General Mills stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.63. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.