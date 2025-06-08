Flagship Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Members Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.7%

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $123.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $99.48 and a twelve month high of $127.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.