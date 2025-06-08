Financial Advisory Corp Sells 7,415 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.5% of Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

VEU opened at $66.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $66.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

