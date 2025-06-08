SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $815,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 56,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 127,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 28,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APH opened at $93.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $93.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.25.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 390,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $29,604,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,991,738.90. The trade was a 46.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $151,460,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. The trade was a 49.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

