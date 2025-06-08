Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management LLC

Global Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.6% of Global Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Global Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,585,273,000 after purchasing an additional 271,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,773,000 after purchasing an additional 144,217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,430,000 after purchasing an additional 137,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,903,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $626.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $560.77 and its 200-day moving average is $594.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

