Flagship Private Wealth LLC Sells 153 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 27,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 255,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,543,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT opened at $125.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $125.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.14 and a 200-day moving average of $118.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

