iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lessened by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,852 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $814,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $602.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $561.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

