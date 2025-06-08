SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 21,559 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,156 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 21,559 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 16.1% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.2% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 70,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Oracle by 9.3% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.8% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Citigroup reduced their price target on Oracle from $194.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $174.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

