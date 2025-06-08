Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 692,113 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 101.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 692,113 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Gold Trust worth $81,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $62.47 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.77.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

