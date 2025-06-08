One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Has $543,000 Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX opened at $139.21 on Friday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

