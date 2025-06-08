Bangor Savings Bank Sells 255 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $384.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

