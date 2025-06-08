Bangor Savings Bank Sells 400 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.8% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 37,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $114.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.92. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.62.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

