Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632,811 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.18% of Regions Financial worth $35,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Regions Financial by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,479,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,806,000 after purchasing an additional 250,729 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

